Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 5,066 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 160,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

RAFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

