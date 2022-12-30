Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 17,447 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.