Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $93.12 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

