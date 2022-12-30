Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

