Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $84.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

