Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 766 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

