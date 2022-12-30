Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

