Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

