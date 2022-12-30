Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 189,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

