Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.19. Sempra has a 52-week low of $129.69 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

