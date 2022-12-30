Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 211,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

