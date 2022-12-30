Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 416,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 404,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 694,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

