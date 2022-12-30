Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Up 1.8 %

GLW opened at $31.98 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

