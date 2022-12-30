Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $652,000 Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

