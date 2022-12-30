Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.