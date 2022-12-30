Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

