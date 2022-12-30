Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $732,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 110,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAU opened at $34.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

