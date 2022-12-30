Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

VGT opened at $319.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $465.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

