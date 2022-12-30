Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $65,751,458. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,464.38 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,465.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

