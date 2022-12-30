Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 23,702 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFLY. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY opened at $2.41 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. Research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,035 shares of company stock valued at $87,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFLY. B. Riley began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

