Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 256 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

LYB opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.