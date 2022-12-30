Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 259 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $389.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.79, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $663.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

