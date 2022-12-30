Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 47,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 341,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,195 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

GILD opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

