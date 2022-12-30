Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,123 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

