Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.