Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,355,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

