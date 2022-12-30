Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,383,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $76.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

