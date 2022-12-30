Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

BKNG stock opened at $2,003.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,950.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,887.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

