Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

