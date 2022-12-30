Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

