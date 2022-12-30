Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

