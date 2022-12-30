Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

