Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 131,767 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 373.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 69,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JMOM opened at $37.80 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.