Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

ADI opened at $163.98 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.