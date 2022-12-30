Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.42 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

