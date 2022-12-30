Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $264.45.

