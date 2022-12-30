Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.