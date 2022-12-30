Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 174,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,680.9% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 188,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 186,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

