Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 590 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 233,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.17 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.