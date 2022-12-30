Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,111,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 63,828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.55 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

