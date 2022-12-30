Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

