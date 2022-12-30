Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.