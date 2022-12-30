Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,652 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average of $233.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

