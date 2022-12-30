Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,986,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,788 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $8,179,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

