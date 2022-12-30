Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.67

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.44. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 3,106 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,659 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $11,323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

