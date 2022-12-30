Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague Buys 3,650 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after acquiring an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

