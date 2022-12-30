Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

