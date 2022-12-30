Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

