Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 162.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,871,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,551,000 after buying an additional 97,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,239.9% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 222,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 215,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

