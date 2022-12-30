Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

